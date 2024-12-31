Rangers Placing Top Goalie On Injured Reserve
The spiral just doesn’t seem to be stopping for the New York Rangers. Riding a 4-15-0 record into the new year, the Rangers may be losing one of their key faces due to injury.
The Rangers recalled goalie Louis Domingue from the American Hockey League, with no other official announcement following. According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin will be moved to injured reserve with an upper-body injury.
Shesterkin has picked up three of the Rangers’ four wins over their poor stretch, but recently made history by signing the most expensive goalie contract in the NHL.
On the same day that the Rangers traded their captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks, it was announced that Shesterkin agreed to an eight-year contract worth $11.5 million annually. At $92 million in total, the contract negotiations between the Rangers and Shesterkin were not wrapped up in just one meeting.
Usually a key name in the Vezina Trophy race every season, the Rangers star netminder hasn’t had an outstanding run in 2024-25. In 27 games played, he has an 11-15-1 record with a .906 save percentage and 3.10 goals against average.
The 2024-25 campaign isn’t hampering Shesterkin’s career numbers, though. In 240 career games, he has a 146-74-18 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average.
Domingue is a 32-year-old veteran netminder who has just one game under his belt with the Rangers. In one game during the 2023-24 season, Domingue picked up a win allowing just one goal on 26 shots against the Minnesota Wild.
In 143 career games played, Domingue has a 60-60-10 record with a .905 save percentage and 3.02 goals against average.
