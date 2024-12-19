Canada Announces Leadership Group for 2025 WJC
Team Canada is challenging for the gold medal at the 2025 World Juniors Championship. The United States are the defending gold medalists, but Hockey Canada is sending a hungry and uber-talented group to Ottawa for the tournament.
Canada took the next step as they announced their leadership group for the upcoming WJC. Wearing the captain's "C" is Winnipeg Jets' prospect and Western Hockey League star Brayden Yager. Nashville Predators' defenseman Tanner Molendyk and Colorado Avalanche forward Calum Ritchie were named the alternate captains.
It's an experienced group of players that will wear letters on their uniforms for Canada. Yager recorded five points in five games at the 2024 tournament. He's also crushing it in the WHL, continuing his upward trojectory since being selected 14th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Through his first 23 games of the season, he has 12 goals and 34 points. He's bordering on being NHL-ready, and a big tournament will catch attention of the NHL.
Calum Ritchie got his first NHL action this season before being returned to his junior team, the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. He scored one goal in seven games at the NHL level and brought that confidence back to the OHL. He has eight goals and 34 points in 18 games with the Generals.
Tanner Molendyk is one of the best defensive prospects around. The slick skating, puck-moving defender has 21 points in his first 21 games with the Saskatoon Blades and will play a ton of minutes for Team Canada at the WJC.
Team Canada is a stacked squad of youngsters. It's always an exciting tournament filled with NHL-ready prospects, but this year feels like a special year for the tournament. Canada, the United States, and even Sweden have equal shots of taking home the gold medal. Led by this experienced and high profile leadership group, Canada has an excellent chance of leaving Ottawa with gold.
