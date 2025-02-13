Canada Loses Key Defenseman for Remainder of Tournament
Team Canada opened the 4 Nations Face-Off with a win over Sweden in dramatic Fashion. Captain Sidney Crosby registered three assists, including on the overtime game winner from Mitch Marner, but it wasn’t all positive for Canada.
In the second period against Sweden, Team Canada defenseman Shea Theodore suffered an upper-body injury and did not return to the game. Following the win, Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper stated Theodore would not return for the remainder of the tournament.
Theodore got his arm caught up against the boards while taking a hit from Team Sweden’s Adrian Kempe. Following the hit, Theodore immediately skated off the ice to the Canadian locker room.
The Vegas Golden Knights star defenseman played just nine shifts in the game, recording 6:59 of ice time. Over the course of the regular season with the Golden Knights, Theodore has picked up seven goals and 41 assists for 48 points in 55 games while averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time per game.
Theodore wasn’t supposed to be the only Golden Knights defenseman to represent Team Canada. Alex Pietrangelo was named to the roster but withdrew from the tournament to deal with a nagging ailment.
While Pietrangelo continued playing for the Golden Knights, the team may be without Theodore thanks to this 4 Nations injury.
Team Canada cannot call a new player to the roster due to injury. If they dip below 18 total skaters, then they will be able to make a call, but for now, they will turn to Philadelphia Flyers blue liner Travis Sanheim in relief.
Sanheim was a healthy scratch for Canada in their opening game, but has 57 appearences with the Flyers this season with six goals and 21 assists for 27 total points.
Team Canada’s next game comes against the United States on Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the entire 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
