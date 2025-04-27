Capitals Could Have Star Goalie in Game 4
The Washington Capitals were forced to finish their loss in Game 3 to the Montreal Canadiens without star goalie Logan Thompson in net. While giving up the Canadiens’ fifth goal in a 6-3 loss, Capitals forward Dylan Strome inadvertently collided with Thompson, taking him out of the game.
Thompson needed assistance to get off the ice, and Charlie Lindgren stepped in for the Capitals to finish the game. It wasn’t clear what kind of shape Thompson was in, but ahead of Game 4, he is already back on the ice.
During the Capitals morning skate, Thompson was on the ice with his teammates getting in some work. Just taking the ice doesn’t mean you’re ready to play, and Thompson took the mystery of his availability a step further.
According to the NHL’s Dan Rosen, Thompson and Lindgren left the ice at the same time, giving no indication which one will be the starting goalie. Most of the time, the first goalie off the ice is the starter.
It’s unclear who the Capitals will start in goal for Game 4, and it’s unlikely anyone outside of the team knows until they hit the ice for warmups.
The goalie battle between the Capitals and Canadiens will be interesting to watch for the remainder of the series. Thompson went down with an injury, but so did Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault.
Montembeault’s injury was a bit more unclear, but the Canadiens recalled Cayden Primeau from the American Hockey League as another goalie option. Despite the recall, Montembeault is officially considered a game-time decision for Game 4.
The Capitals were the best team in the Eastern Conference through the 2024-25 season with Thompson playing a huge role in their success. He continued his work into the playoffs, helping put the Capitals up 2-1 in the series.
If Thompson isn't ready to return, however, the Canadiens have a chance to come back and make the series even more interesting.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!