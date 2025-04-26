Joel Quenneville Likey Next Ducks Coach
The Anaheim Ducks aren’t far removed from firing now former head coach Greg Cronin, and they may have already found their replacement. According to a report from RG, the Ducks are ready to hire Hall of Fame head coach Joel Quenneville.
RG sites a source that believes the Ducks are extremely close to hiring Quenneville, even after three seasons away from the league.
“The job is his if he wants it, and I’d be stunned if he doesn’t take it,” the source told RG. “I’d say it’s 99.999999 percent he becomes the next head coach in Anaheim.”
ESPN’s John Buccigross also posted a cryptic tweet that illuded to Quenneville joining the Ducks.
According to RG, other teams are still looking into Quenneville as their next head coach, but the Ducks are pulling away as front-runners. The Ducks haven’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018 and have made it a mission to get back in 2025-26.
With the Ducks are on a quest to compete for the Cup, they are taking a run at one of the most successful head coaches in NHL history.
Quenneville is a three-time Stanley Cup champion from his time behind the bench of the Chicago Blackhawks and has a career record of 969-572-77-150. Quenneville’s 969 career wins are good for second-most in NHL history.
The last time Quenneville was behind an NHL bench was during the 2021-22 season with the Florida Panthers. He left after just seven games and was later barred from coaching in the NHL following an “inadequate response” to allegations of assault within the Blackhawks organization.
The NHL recently reinstated Quenneville who was almost immediately linked to new teams.
With a spot open in Anaheim, Quenneville appears to be on the doorstep of a return to the NHL.
