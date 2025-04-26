Capitals Lose Starting Goalie to Injury
The third game of the opening round series between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals is one of the wildest in recent Stanley Cup Playoffs memory. Featuring a massive brawl between the two sides that spilled into the players' bench area, the injury bug began to bite. Canadiens starting goalie Sam Montembeault left the game during the second period, but he wouldn't be the only starting goalie to depart the game.
In the third period of Game 3 between the Capitals and Canadiens, a scoring play from the Habs put the team up two goals. Unfortunately for the Caps, their starting goalie, Logan Thompson, was visibly uncomfortable after the goal was scored. It took him several minutes to get up, and once he was on both skates, it was clear that he couldn't bear much weight on one of his legs. His teammates and the training staff assisted him off the ice and into the locker room. He did not return for the rest of the game.
In his absence, backup goalie Charlie Lindgren entered the game for Washington. Lindgren's captured 20 victories this season with a 2.73 goals-against average.
The severity of this injury could have huge implications for the Capitals' Stanley Cup chances. Thompson put together a Vezina Trophy-worthy regular-season, going 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average and ,910 save percentage. He carried that high level of play into the first two games of the postseason as well, as he was the statistically best net minder in the postseason, He also backstopped his team to a 2-0 series lead.
Now, the Caps' playoff hopes could rest on their backup. As talented and capable a backup as Lindgren is, he's not of the same caliber as Thompson. Because of that, their Stanley Cup odds will take a huge hit if Thompson is out long-term.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!