New Opportunity Opens for Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens entered Game 3 of their opening-round series against the Washington Capitals down 2-0. Coming out of a wild and hectic Game 3, the Canadiens have a new window of opportunity opening.
Not only did the Canadiens win to keep the series interesting, but the Capitals lost starting goalie Logan Thompson due to injury. As Juraj Slafkovsky scored to make it a 5-3 game, Capitals forward Dylan Strome collided hard with Thompson.
After lying on the ice for a few moments, Thompson needed assistance getting to the dressing room. Charlie Lindgren came in to complete the game and will likely have to man the Capitals net for the foreseeable future.
The Capitals don’t have a prognosis on Thompson just yet, but it didn’t look good. Losing Thompson opens a new chance for the Canadiens, who seemed pretty defeated after Game 2.
Thompson could easily be nominated for the Vezina Trophy this year with a 31-6-6 record in 43 games played. He made 58 saves on 61 shots faced through Games 1 and 2 against the Canadiens and stopped another 30 before his collision in Game 3.
The Capitals had Thompson to thank as a big reason why they were up 2-0 as the series moved to Montreal. There is surely confidence in Lindgren, but he doesn’t carry the same momentum that Thompson has all season.
The Canadiens must find a way to take advantage and exploit the Capitals goalie situation. Through all 60 minutes in Game 3, the Canadiens recorded 40 shots on goal, exactly the kind of shooting display they’ll need to keep bringing.
Entering this series, the Canadiens had the potential to upset the top team in the Eastern Conference. With Thompson possibly out for a while, the Canadiens have a chance to swing the momentum in their favor and keep it on their side.
