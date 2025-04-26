Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Under Fire After Questionable Hit
Tensions have started to boil over in the opening round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. After the Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the series, the Lightning stormed back for a big 5-1 victory, but not before some fireworks.
With time dying down in the game, and the Lightning looking to put home an empty net goal, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk leveled Lightning star Jake Guentzel with a huge hit. Guentzel’s face bounced off of the ice, but he was not injured on the play.
Tkachuk was given a five-minute major for interference for his hit and tossed from the game. The puck was nowhere near Guentzel when Tkachuk threw his hit, forcing quite a few comparisons to a big hit from Game 2.
Lightning forward Brandon Hagel was suspended for Game 3 after throwing a huge hit on Panthers’ captain Aleksander Barkov well away from the puck. Barkov left the game with an injury and did not return.
Hagel was eventually handed a one-game suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, spurring many to believe Tkachuk should be given a similar punishment.
In both cases, the puck was far away from Barkov and Guentzel, while Hagel and Tkachuk only had intentions of laying a huge hit.
It’s a typical eye-for-an-eye situation that the NHL may not have much choice but to take a hard look at.
Guentzel scored a goal and added two assists in the 5-1victory and has a chance to continue being a crucial player for the Lightning this postseason. Guentzel often finds a new level in the postseason, scoring 40 goals in 72 career playoff games.
Tkachuk may soon be getting a call from the NHL, and even though the Panthers are ahead in the series, they don’t want to play without a key star. Tkachuk scored the Panthers’ only goal in Game 3 and picked up 22 points on the way to their Stanley Cup championship last year.
