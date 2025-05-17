Hurricanes Biggest Winner of Maple Leafs, Panthers Game 7
The Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of their second-round series. Now, a Game 7 is needed to decide who will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Maple Leafs put together a gutsy effort to defeat the Panthers and force the winner-take-all contest. Maybe, just maybe, the Leafs will advance to their first conference finals in over two decades. Otherwise, the defending champion Panthers will participate in the Eastern Conference Finals for the third consecutive season.
The biggest winner in all of this is the Hurricanes. They dispatched the Washington Capitals, the top seed in the East, in five games to advance to their second conference finals in three years. The Stanley Cup-hungry Hurricanes are now resting, recuperating, and preparing for their next opponent.
Rest is the biggest advantage any team can have in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Canes earned that with their latest series victory. The extra few days off are pivotal for starting goalie Frederik Andersen, who's missed games consistently over the past few years. In the 2025 postseason, however, he's been the best in the NHL. He leads all playoff goalies in goals-against average and save percentage, and his performance is building a case for a potential Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff's MVP.
The Leafs and Panthers have another intense game to play before the winner begins to worry and game plan for the Hurricanes. On the contrary, Carolina has several extra days to prepare and research for those teams and build game plans for either.
The Leafs and Panthers are both playing for their playoff lives, but the Hurricanes are getting ready for their next battle. While Toronto and Florida cannot fall victim to looking ahead before dealing with what's in front of them. they have to know that another fiery contest is only helping the Hurricanes' odds to capture the Eastern Conference.
