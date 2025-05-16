Stars Captain Fined for Incident Against Jets
The Dallas Stars were shut out in Game 5 as the Winnipeg Jets put up four goals to stay alive and force a Game 6. The Stars are ahead in the series, but their captain is leaving Winnipeg with lighter wallet than when he entered.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Stars’ captain Jamie Benn $5,000 for roughing against Jets forward Mark Scheifele.
With a little over six minutes remaining in the game, a scrum broke out between the two teams. While officials were trying to pull bodies off of each other, Benn thew a punch over a referee’s arm, landing the sucker punch squarely in Scheifele’s face.
Scheifele fell to the ice and tried to continue squaring off with Benn, but officials kept the two from grappling further.
Benn was given a two-minute roughing minor penalty as well as a game misconduct for the punch. Scheifele was also given roughing penalty but only had to serve two minutes. Jets forward Brandon Tanev was also given a misconduct during the scrum.
The Stars entered Game 5 on the verge of advancing to the Western Conference Final but failed to score a goal. Losing 4-0. The Jets kept themselves alive thanks to a Connor Hellebuyck shutout and two goals from Nikolaj Ehlers.
The Jets are going to have their hands full in Game 6 as tensions appear to be rising between the two teams, and they are yet to win a game on the road this postseason.
