NHL Heroes of Week: Unexpected Faces Lead Way
Drama continues to build in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the NHL nears the Conference Finals. The Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes have punched their ticket as they await winners from the remaining second-round series.
With a couple of teams moving on, and others on the verge of advancing, who are this week's heroes of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Sergei Bobrovsky - Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers have the Toronto Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination, and leading the charge is starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. The 36-year-old former Vezina Trophy winner is hitting his stride at the perfect time for the Panthers and the absolute worst time for the Leafs.
Bobrovsky has won three straight starts in the second round, allowing five goals in total. He shut the Leafs out in Game 4 to tie the series, and he followed that up with a 31-save masterclass in Game 5. He entered his Stanley Cup-winning form against their division rival, and now he can guide the Cats to their third straight Eastern Conference Finals.
In 10 starts in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he has a record of 7-3 with a 2.46 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.
Mikael Granlund - Dallas Stars
Mikko Rantanen has rightfully drawn all the attention in Dallas, but now another Finn is stepping up for the Stars. Granlund came up big during the Stars’ two wins at home over the Winnipeg Jets, notching a pair of assists in Game 3, but more importantly, scoring all three of Dallas’ goals in Game 4.
Granlund, 33, is a good scorer, but not usually an outstanding one. He had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 regular-season games with the Stars after a mid-season trade from the San Jose Sharks.
However, players like him stepping up during the playoffs often make the difference for their teams, and that’s certainly been the case here.
Kasperi Kapanen - Edmonton Oilers
Goals don’t get too much bigger than overtime series clinchers, and the Oilers have Kasperi Kapanen to thank for advancing to the Western Conference Final. After a slow start to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Oilers have gotten red-hot, making quick work of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.
In Game 5 against the Golden Knights, Kapanen was suiting up for just his second game of the postseason. The series-deciding goal was Kapanen’s first playoff tally since 2021 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just the sixth playoff goal of Kapanen’s career, the Oilers got a huge boost from an unexpected source and await the winner of the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
