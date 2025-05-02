NHL Reveals 2025 Jack Adams Finalists
The NHL has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Jack Adams Award for the top coach in the league as voted on by the NHL Broadcaster’s Association. After stellar seasons from each of these teams, Scott Arniel of the Winnipeg Jets, Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals, and Martin St. Louis of the Montreal Canadiens have all been nominated for the Jack Adams.
The Jets and Capitals were two of the top teams in the NHL with the Jets walking away as President’s Trophy winners for the first time in their franchise history. The Canadiens meanwhile made their way to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a season they weren’t expected to make it that far.
Arniel just capped off his first season as the Jets bench boss and led them to a 56-22-4 record and 116 standings points. Much of that success was aided by the incredible work of star goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but Arniel has already made an impression in Winnipeg.
Only three coaches in NHL history have notched more wins in a first year with a franchise than Arniel’s 56. Jim Montgomery with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23, Mike Babcock with the Detroit Red Wings in 2005-06, and Tom Johnson with the Bruins in 1970-71.
The 2024-25 season was Arniel’s first step back behind an NHL bench in over a decade. He last coached the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010 to 2012, amassing a 45-60-18 record.
Carbery was appointed Capitals head coach ahead of last season and the team barely scraped into the postseason. This time around, Carbery and the Capitals left no doubt, finishing as the top team in the Eastern Conference, and five points back of the Jets in the President’s Trophy race.
The Capitals went 51-22-9 for 111 standings points, and recently bounced the Canadiens from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Carbery looks to become the fourth coach in Capitals history to win the Jack Adams behind Barry Trotz in 2015-16, Bruce Boudreau in 2007-08, and Bryan Murray in 1983-84.
St. Louis and the Canadiens finished in eighth place in the Atlantic Division in each of the last three seasons. With a 40-31-11 record this year, St. Louis and the Canadiens turned things around and reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs ahead of schedule with their young core of stars.
The Canadiens may have been knocked out by the Capitals in five games, but they proved they are going to be a problem across the NHL for years to come, and St. Louis is a big reason for that.
St. Louis is the Canadiens’ first Jack Adams finalist since 2007-08 when Guy Carbonneau finished second to Boudreau.
