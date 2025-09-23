Hockey Canada Defendant Narrows Down Options for Return
After being found not guilty of sexual assault, former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart will soon be eligible to sign an NHL contract and return to the league. Hart hasn’t played since the 2023-24 season with the Flyers due to a lengthy sexual assault trial against him and four other members of Team Canada’s 2018 World Junior’s team.
The NHL will lift the restrictions on Hart and the other players on October 1, making them eligible to return to the league, and the former Flyers’ netminder has arguably the best chances of making a comeback. Not only is Hart the most likely to return to the NHL, he is zeroing in on possible landing spots.
According to Chris Johnston of the Athletic, the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights appear to be front runners for Hart. A couple other unnamed teams are also in the mix.
“Hart is down to a working number of suitors,” Johnston writes. “With the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and one or two other teams among those still in the mix, according to league sources.”
The Hurricanes current goalie duo is Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov, but both dealt with injuries last season. The Golden Knights are backstopped by Adin Hill and Akira Schmid, and are always looking for improvements between the pipes.
Recent reports also indicated that the Hurricanes have an interest in Michael McLeod, another one of the five Hockey Canada players involved in the trial.
Flyers general manager Daniel Briere noted that Hart and his agent Judd Moldaver had their sights set on a fresh start. There is no chance for a return to Philadelphia.
“The only comment I’ll make on that is that his representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out and kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt — Carter felt — that it was better for them to look for a fresh start,” Briere said.
Hart hasn’t played since the 2023-24 season, but he has been working out and keeping in shape during his time off.
In 227 career games, Hart has a 96-93-29 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average. Originally a second-round pick (48th overall) of the Flyers in 2016, Hart was expected to be one of the top young goalies when he entered the NHL.
At 27 years old, Hart appears to still have an NHL career ahead of him. Teams need goaltending and Hart might have the potential to find what made him a notable name in the league just a few years ago.
