Report: Hurricanes Still in Goalie Market After Recent Signing
The Carolina Hurricanes are putting together a solid season, but have seen both of their top two goalies deal with injuries. Frederik Andersen is on the shelf for multiple months after a procedure on his knee and Pyotr Kochetkov has been battling ailments all season, making the Hurricanes consider their options in goal.
Reports indicated that the Hurricanes have been testing the goalie market, and made a move within the organization. The Hurricanes signed veteran netminder Dustin Tokarski to an NHL deal to finish the 2024-25 season.
Despite now having five goalies with NHL experience under contract, there is belief that the Hurricanes are still looking around for a new face between the pipes. According to Pierre LeBrun in the Athletic, the Tokarski signing hasn’t changed their position in the market.
“My understanding is that the Canes intend to still keep on kicking tires on the goalie market, as they have for weeks now.”
LeBrun says there is less urgency within the Hurricanes organization with Tokarski under contract, but if a top-end goalie becomes available, they’ll be in the running.
The Hurricanes also have to consider what Andersen’s status will be even after recovering from knee surgery. Andersen is expected to be out multiple months but might not be up to game speed right away.
Not only will Andersen need time to get reps in, but can he prove to remain healthy after a return? He’s only played four games this season and was held to just 16 last year.
Andersen is 35 years old and is still a top goalie, but can he fight off age with injuries piling up?
The Hurricanes are playing it safe when it comes to their goalie situation. They know they have skill with Andersen and Kochetkov. Tokarski and Spencer Martin provide depth. Keeping an eye out for a better option is what’s best for business.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!