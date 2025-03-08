Hurricanes Forward Gets Number Back After Mikko Rantanen Trade
This year's trade deadline was a whirlwind for the Carolina Hurricanes. Six weeks before the deadline, they acquired superstar forward Mikko Rantanen. However, they could not find progress on a contract extension and moved on in another trade with the Dallas Stars. The team still occupies the second seed in the Metropolitan Division, but the outlook is less optimistic with the remaining last quarter of the regular season.
The one player who made out like a bandit for the Hurricanes is forward Jack Roslovic. The veteran had worked out his own trade with Rantanen when he was acquired: he gave up his No. 96 so the newly-acquired forward could wear his patented number. In exchange, Rantanen gifted Roslovic a Rolex watch.
14 games later, and Rantanen is gone. What did that mean for Roslovic? Hilariously, he reclaimed his former number and is expected to resume wearing No. 96 when the Hurricanes play next. Reporter Walt Ruff shared some insight into the situation via his X account.
Mirroring the NHL trade deadline, this exchange between Rantanen and Roslovic was another example of the seller's market. Rantanen paid a premium to wear his usual number. Roslovic received hefty compensation to lease his jersey number for a few weeks. Talk about an overpay from the now-Dallas Stars forward.
Roslovic is hoping the change back to No. 96 will inspire more scoring. He started the year red-hot for Carolina, and through 62 games he has 19 goals and 10 assists. He's three goals shy of his previous career best of 22.
The problem is that he's been in a slump over the last 14 games, coincidentally the same amount of time Rantanen was in Carolina. Over the past 14 contests, he collected just two goals and four total points while seeing his ice time drop off. With Rantanen gone, Roslovic should see more ice time and, hopefully, an increase in production.
