Bruins GM Next on Hot Seat?
The Boston Bruins have been disappointed with their start to the 2024-25 season and the first big change has come to the organization. After an 8-9-3 start with quite a few bad losses, the Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery.
Associate coach Joe Sacco replaced Montgomery behind the Bruins’ bench, but there might be more big moves on the horizon, and they don’t include trades within the lineup. According to a source talking with Responsible Gambler, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney might be next on the hot seat.
Sweeney did a lot of work in the offseason to bolster their lineup and put all of their faith into Jeremy Swayman as their starting goalie. It took a while to get Swayman to sign off, but there was an internal expectation that the Bruins would be fighting for the Stanley Cup.
They’re far from a Cup run at the moment, but if that’s the goal, why not go after a big coaching hire instead of an internal promotion?
“Makes you wonder if the Sacco hire came from above?” the source asked rg.org. “Ownership has likely told Sweeney they’re sticking with an interim coach and internal guy because if Sacco can’t turn it around, Sweeney’s next in line to be fired. Then the new GM can come in and hire his own coach. We’ll see.”
Reports have indicated that the Bruins don’t plan on opening a coaching search until they see what they have with Sacco behind the bench. If he helps motivate the group and turn gets the season back on track, then the Bruins will likely strip Sacco of the interim tag and make him full-time head coach.
If the Bruins remain mediocre, then it’s possible Sweeney gets handed his walking papers before a search opens for a new head coach.
Sacco has a history as an NHL head coach and was even a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in 2010 with the Colorado Avalanche.
It’s up to the Bruins players to turn their season around, no matter who their head coach is. If they can’t figure it out, however, more massive changes might be coming in Boston.
