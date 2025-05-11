Hurricanes Goalie Joins Exclusive Playoff List
The Carolina Hurricanes gave their Stanley Cup chances a huge boost when they defeated the Washington Capitals in shutout fashion to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen recorded 21 saves for his fourth career playoff shutout, joining a pretty exclusive list along the way.
Notching his first playoff shutout with the Hurricanes, Andersen has now recorded postseason shutouts with three different teams. Andersen started his career with the Anaheim Ducks, where he picked up his first two postseason shutouts. Before joining the Hurricanes, he played with the Toronto Maple Leafs for four years, adding another playoff shutout in that time.
Only eight other netminders in NHL history have playoff shutouts with three different teams, while goalie icon Curtis Joseph has postseason shutouts with four different teams. Andersen might not join Joseph with four teams, after signing an extension with the Hurricanes, but he’s among some great company.
Hall of Famers Ed Belfour, Grant Fuhr, and Mike Veron each picked up playoff shutouts with three different teams. Fellow All-Stars like Mike Smith and John Vanbiesbrouck have also reached the rare milestone.
Andersen and journeyman goalie Cam Talbot are the only active players on the list.
According to moneypuck.com, the Hurricanes' shutout win over the Capitals gave them a huge push in their Stanley Cup odds. Now with a 20.2% chance of winning the Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes have the best odds.
They are overwhelming favorites in their series with the Capitals with a 74.8% chance of winning the seven-game series and advancing to the Eastern Conference Final. The Capitals’ chances of winning the Cup have dropped all the way to 4.5%.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!