Hurricanes Goalie Joins Exclusive Playoff List

NHL Morning Skate: #StanleyCup Playoffs Edition – May 11, 2025



▪️ @GoldenKnights cut series deficit in half with last-second winner

▪️ @Canes stay perfect at home, take 2-1 series lead

▪️ @FlaPanthers look to tie series at 2-2#NHLStats: https://t.co/8K0h6LQ4hb pic.twitter.com/jytV0cdWKh