Hurricanes Forward Healthy Enough to Play With Finland
Teams have arrived in Montreal and are beginning to prepare for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off between Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States. While every team hit the ice for an initial practice, Team Finland had a noticeable absence without Carolina Hurricanes star Mikko Rantanen.
Without one of the newest members of the Hurricanes on the ice, Team Finland had just 11 skaters at their practice. Rantanen missed the final game with the Hurricanes ahead of the 4 Nations break with a lower-body injury, but felt good enough to make the trip to the tournament.
According to Team Finland head coach Antti Pennanen, Rantanen will be healthy and ready to take on the United States in their first game of the tournament.
Finland is entering the tournament already crushed with injuries, especially on the defense. If Rantanen couldn’t go, Team Finland would have lost another huge piece of their lineup.
It’s safe to say Rantanen will play in Finland’s top six at the 4 Nations Face-Off. With 26 goals and 40 assists for 66 total points, he is the highest-scoring Finnish native in the NHL this season.
Rantanen also became a shocking trade piece when the Hurricanes acquired him in a blockbuster three-team deal including the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. The Hurricanes sent Martin Necas to the Avalanche while adding Rantanen from the Avalanche and Taylor Hall from the Blackhawks.
Since the trade, Rantanen has picked up just a goal and an assist for two points in six game.
Team Finland was already entering the 4 Nations tournament as an underdog, but their mountain of injuries has added another layer of difficulty. Defensemen Miro Heiskanen, Jani Hakanpaa, and Rasmus Ristolainen are all missing the tournament with injuries.
Finland plays their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday against the United States.
