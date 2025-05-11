Jets Star Winger on Fire since Return
The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars play in a crucial Game 3 matchup. With the series lead and the momentum up for grabs, both sides are fighting hard for the next victory. To win, someone needs to step up.
The Jets hope Nikolaj Ehlers can guide them to a win and a series lead over the Stars. That hope is well earned, as the star winger has been on fire since returning from injury.
Ehlers missed nearly a month for Winnipeg to end the regular season and start the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After missing the first five games of their opening-round battle with the St. Louis Blues, he returned for the final two games and instantly made an impact. He picked up a crucial assist in Game 7 and carried that momentum into Round Two.
Stars' winger Mikko Rantanen dominated game 1 of the series, but Game 2 was all Ehlers and Winnipeg. It was an all-around excellent performance from the 29-year-old Danish winger. He finished the game with two goals and an assist, his first three-point performance in the NHL Playoffs. The Stars had no answer for his speed and creativity, and he was a difference-maker in the Jets' 4-0 Game 2 victory.
He stood out on the power play, especially. Since his return, their unit has looked infinitely better and matched that with production. Ehlers is a Tasmanian devil playing in the slot/bumper position. In Game 2, his quick hands and foot speed created the team's first goal. After receiving a feed in the middle of the ice from defenseman Josh Morrissey, he brought the puck in tight and launched a shot on goal between two Dallas players. The rebound found the stick of Winnipeg winger Gabe Villardi, and he tapped the loose puck home.
The Jets have relied on starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck all season long. It's led to a Presidents' Trophy-winning campaign, but now the team needs to lighten the load. Winger Kyle Connor stepped up in Round One, but now it's Nikolaj Ehlers' turn to lead the Jets through Round Two.
