Kings, Hurricanes Nearing Trade?
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Saturday Headlines that the ball in the Carolina Hurricanes court when it comes to making a decision on the future of Mikko Rantanen. The Hurricanes just acquired Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a blockbuster three-team trade, but he may be on the road again before the trade deadline in just a few days.
With uncertainty surrounding Rantanen’s future with the Hurricanes, teams have made it known they would be interested in the star player. Especially if the Hurricanes agree to retain on the contract for the rest of the season, Rantanen could cost as little as $2.3 million against the salary cap.
According to a source who spoke with RG, the Los Angeles Kings have emerged as a team to watch in the Rantanen sweepstakes.
“I heard Kings today, and you know what, it makes sense,” an NHL source said to RG. “They’ve got some really good pieces that Carolina likes.”
A second source with the NHL told RG that the Kings are looking to go big before the trade deadline and Rantanen is on their radar.
"They’re so set up in the middle, and yet, they’re in on [Jake] Evans too,” the second source said. “What does that tell you? They’re serious, and Rantanen brings them to another level. I know they’ve poked around.”
Rantanen hasn’t had the same jump to his game since joining the Hurricanes, with just two goals in 10 games in Carolina. Before being moved to the Hurricanes, Rantanen was the Avalanche’s leading goal scorer with 25 in 49 games.
The Kings are hoping they have better success in the postseason than they’ve had in recent memory. In each of the last three seasons, the Kings have lost in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers.
With both the Kings and Oilers sitting in second and third place in the Pacific Division, it’s very possible they see each other for a fourth straight postseason, and the Kings want the upper hand.
