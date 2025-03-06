Hurricanes Receive Clarity on Mikko Rantanen Contract Negotiations
The Carolina Hurricanes are reaching a crossroads with superstar forward Mikko Rantanen. After swinging a huge deal to acquire the scoring winger, the team reportedly offered him a huge contract extension. With just over 24 hours remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, it appears the Hurricanes have found clarity on the contract negotiations with Rantanen.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the contract talks between the Hurricanes and Rantanen have stalled. League sources informed him that the Finnish winger is not ready to sign an extension before this year's deadline. With that update, the Canes are shifting their focus to decide whether to trade or keep Rantanen as a rental.
"Hence, Carolina talking to teams and seeing for real what the trade market is for him," he wrote. "It comes down to weighing best trade offers on the table versus keeping Rantanen as a rental... let's see how it goes."
The latest update isn't entirely new. The Canes have been pushing hard to sign Rantanen since trading for him, but they've kept all options on the table. With the two sides disagreeing on a contract earlier in the week, reports began circulating that the Hurricanes would part with Rantanen if a deal wasn't finalized. Now that the team knows concretely about his plans, it seems a trade is now possible.
Rantanen has been excellent all season with the Colorado Avalanche and Hurricanes. Through 61 games, he has 27 goals, 43 assists, and 70 points. With the Canes, he's recorded just six points in 12 contests.
There will be many suitors for Rantanen's services over the next day. There are multiple contenders with excess salary cap space. Could a team like the Florida Panthers, who has space due to Matthew Tkachuk going on long-term injured reserve, finangle a trade for another superstar? The next day is sure to be madness as the Canes decide whether or not to trade Mikko Rantanen.
