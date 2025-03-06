Hurricanes Open to All Options With Mikko Rantanen
The Carolina Hurricanes are once again at the center of attention in the NHL as they consider their options with star forward Mikko Rantanen. It wasn’t long ago the Hurricanes were pulling off a three-team deal to land Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche, but recent struggles and not much talk of a contract extension have opened new doors.
Multiple sources have stated that the Hurricanes have asked teams around the league what a possible return would be for Rantanen before the trade deadline. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Los Angeles Kings are very interested, but “that’s a ridiculously incomplete list,” Friedman says.
David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period tweeted that the Florida Panthers also have a “Serious interest” in Rantanen.
The Chicago Blackhawks were the third team in the deal that saw Rantenen make his way to Carolina. The Blackhawks took on half of Rantanen’s remaining salary, putting the Hurricanes on the hook for just $4.625 million.
If the Hurricanes find a taker for Rantanen, they could retain up to 50% of that $4.625 million. A new team might be able to land Rantanen for as little as $2.3 million.
At that low of a cap hit, compared to his full $9.25 million salary and the possible $14 million annually that he is eyeing on a new deal, pretty much any team in the league would express interest.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Hurricanes essentially asked every team in the NHL about their interest level in Rantanen and what kind of return they could land.
“Carolina basically canvassed the league this week gauging level of interest in Mikko Rantanen.”
The Hurricanes entered this week unlikely to get clarity regarding Rantanen’s future in Carolina. With the trade deadline under two days away, it seems like the Hurricanes will find the best offer available to them and send Rantanen to his third team this season.
In 61 games this season, Rantanen has 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 total points. He’s played 12 games with the Hurricanes, scoring just two goals and four assists.
The Hurricanes did offer Rantanen a massive contract extension, but that may be off the table if they are opening the floodgates and chatting with just about every other team in the league.
