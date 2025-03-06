Utah Signs Veteran Forward to Extension
The Utah Hockey Club hasn’t committed one way or another to buying or selling at the upcoming trade deadline, but they’re knocking out a few key pieces of business. After signing defenseman Olli Maatta to a contract extension, Utah has penned veteran forward Alexander Kerfoot to an extension of his own.
Utah announced that they have signed Kerfoot to a one-year extension worth $3 million to keep him in town through the 2025-26 season. In 61 games with Utah this season, Kerfoot has scored seven goals with nine assists for 16 total points.
Playing in the final year of his contract, Kerfoot is currently making $3.5 million against the salary cap, making his next deal a bit of a discount for Utah.
Kerfoot signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes before they relocated to Utah ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Originally a fifth-round draft pick (150th overall) of the New Jersey Devils in 2012, the 30-year-old forward never played with the Devils. He began his career with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017-18 season and has been a regular in the NHL ever since.
In 585 games split between the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Coyotes, and Utah, Kerfoot has scored 94 goals and 186 assists for 280 total points.
According to the Utah Hockey Club front office, there is a real hope Kerfoot can help lead the team into the postseason, even though they are still a retooling team coming out of the shadow of the Coyotes.
“We are very pleased for Alex to remain in Utah,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “Alex is an important leader for our group with his versatility on the ice and leadership off the ice, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we fight down the stretch to make the playoffs.”
The Utah Hockey Club currently has a 27-25-9 record, and are four points out of a Western Conference wild card spot.
