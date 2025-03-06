Insider Reveals Latest Update on Ducks Goalie Trade
The trade carousel continues for the Anaheim Ducks and goaltender John Gibson. The veteran net-minder has been a bedrock in Anaheim for nearly a decade, but with the team trying to rebuild, he's been a consistently mentioned name in the rumor mill.
The trade rumors picked up again for the Ducks entering this year's trade deadline, but with the team still fighting for a playoff spot and interest around the league dwindling, it may be another year of trade rumors and nothing more. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Gibson is likelier to stay put.
In a recent article for The Athletic, LeBrun expounded on the latest rumblings around the league. Regarding the Ducks, LeBrun pointed out that the two biggest pursuers of Gibson, the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers, aren't keen on making a deal for him before Friday's deadline.
"Obviously a lot can change in the next two days before the deadline," he wrote. "But as it stood on Wednesday, it didn’t look like Gibson was going anywhere."
If the Ducks keep Gibson, it could be helpful. With 21 games remaining, they are six points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. They aren't anyone's choice for Stanley Cup front-runner, but they could sneak into the postseason with some help. Having a veteran goalie like Gibson to split those starts with Lukas Dostal would significantly increase their chances of making the playoffs.
There is also the possibility that a deal will transpire in the next two days. Gibson has played well this season. In 25 starts, he has a 9-10-2 record, with a 2.82 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. His performance has dipped in recent years compared to his Vezina Trophy-level run in the late 2010s, but he could still be a serviceable starter for a team in need. If the Ducks can find a suitable trade partner, all bets are off before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline passes.
