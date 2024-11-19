Bruins Officially Fire Head Coach
It was just a matter of time for the Boston Bruins. With the team playing subpar hockey and quickly falling behind in the Atlantic Division, a change was inevitable in Boston.
Just 20 games into the 2024-2025 season, the Bruins have parted ways with head coach Jim Montgomery. After reports of his firing emerged, the organization made the announcement official. General Manager Don Sweeney made the following statement along with the news of Montgomery's dismissal.
“Today, I made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change,” he said. "Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him."
Despite the positive words from Sweeney, the Bruins are moving in a different direction. The team also announced that former associate coach Joe Sacco will assume the role of interim head coach.
Under Montgomery, the Bruins went 120-41-23. The team brought him in for the 2022-2023 season, and that was the season the Bruins won the most games in a season in franchise and league history.
The postseason ended up being Montgomery's undoing. As the bench boss in Boston, the team was eliminated in the first round of the 2023 postseason and the second round this most recent playoff.
Before joining the Bruins organization, he had previous head coaching experience with the Dallas Stars. He was the HC with the Stars between 2018 and 2019, coaching 114 games and going 60-43-10.
This is Sacco's second opportunity as an NHL head coach. His first job was with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2009-2010 season. He finished as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award that year, and now has the chance to salvage an almost lost season for the Bruins.
