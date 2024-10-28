Hurricanes Make Surprising Goalie Move
The Carolina Hurricanes have a history of injuries and ailments within their goalie rotation, and something else might be brewing. Ahead of their final game in a Western Canadian road trip, they have recalled goalie Spencer Martin from the American Hockey League.
There was no further information given from the Hurricanes regarding the transaction, but Martin is on his way to Vancouver and will be on the roster against the Canucks.
The Hurricanes’ usual starting netminder Frederik Andersen played all 60 minutes of their most recent victory over the Seattle Kraken. Andersen only allowed one goal and faced 19 total shots.
In the game prior against the Calgary Flames, the Hurricanes had Pyotr Kochetkov in goal, and he stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 4-2 win.
Injuries don’t appear to be plaguing either Andersen or Kochetkov, but Martin is still getting a surprise recall.
Martin has played in three games with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and has a 1-1-1 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average.
At 29 years old, Martin has played in 57 career NHL games and has a 21-26-7 record. Split between the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Hurricanes, Martin holds a career .887 save percentage.
The Hurricanes claimed Martin off waivers I January of the 2023-24 season from the Blue Jackets and he played six games with the Hurricanes down the stretch. In those six games, he went 4-1-1.
There is no further information given regarding why Martin was recalled or the health status of the Andersen or Kochetkov.
