Hurricanes Unveil New Road Uniforms
The Carolina Hurricanes enter the 2025-2026 season with tons to prove. A disappointing final few months scarred what was another strong year for the Metropolitan Division juggernauts. Between losing superstar forward Mikko Rantanen and an earlier than expected ousting from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canes were forced to regroup and begin with a new approach this upcoming campaign.
The Hurricanes plan to do that both on the ice with their play and in how they are representing the franchise. Carolina unveiled new road uniforms for the 2025-2026 season after teasing this announcement over the past couple weeks. Carolina shared a video and a bit of information via their social media with the announcement.
The new uniforms are an updated, inverse version of the team’s 2023 Stadium Series jerseys. While that uniform featured black as the predominant color, this newest one has a white chest and torso, with the team’s patented red color on the sleeves and on the team’s pants. Black and white stripes adorn the forearms of the sleeves, while red and black blocks complement the uniform's white socks. The crest on the uniform is lifted from their Stadium Series logo as well, which features a darker, more blacked-out rendering of the Hurricanes logo.
The newest jersey also features some little Easter eggs and details that many fans will find interesting. The crests featured on the shoulders of the jersey are a unique take for the Hurricanes. The right shoulder displays a vintage design on Stormy, the Hurricanes mascot, while the left shoulder bears the North Carolina state flag in the Hurricanes' color scheme.
It is an interesting choice by the Hurricanes to reveal a new permanent uniform that doesn’t contain the Hartford Whalers logo. The franchise’s former name sake and color scheme is adored by NHL fans, and when the Hurricanes debuted as a one-off Reverse Retro jersey during the 2023-2024 campaign, it gave hope that one day it could become a full-time jersey for Carolina.
That’s not the case this time around, however, and anyone hoping to see more of the Whalers green on their televisions or in person will have to continue waiting. Instead, the Hurricanes are taking a swing with these updates uniforms. The hope is that the new threads can play a small part in helping the Hurricanes take the next step as an organization and inch closer to their goal of claiming a Stanley Cup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!