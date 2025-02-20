Blackhawks Can Speed Up Rebuild With This Splash Trade
The Chicago Blackhawks envisioned Seth Jones as a critical piece of their rebuild. The veteran defender is a two-way threat and has an excellent reputation around the league. That's why the Blackhawks acquired him and signed him to a massive contract extension in the summer of 2021.
Several years later, the Blackhawks are not any closer to contending. According to a recent report from Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Jones and the Hawks realize that. Instead of pushing through, the two sides are working on a trade to send Jones to a contending team. It's an honorable move by the organization but also a sneaky way to expedite their rebuild.
Jones is 30 years old. He's played in 835 NHL games with the Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Columbus Blue Jackets, but has just 37 games of postseason experience. He wants to play for a Stanley Cup and recognizes his opportunity is slipping.
The Hawks, meanwhile, have a defenseman making $9.5 million annually while they languish in the basement of the Western Conference. It makes no sense. Moving on from Jones would, most importantly, free up cap space, which the Hawks can use to acquire better-fitting players who complement their young core.
The Hawks would also communicate that they recognize their failures over the past few years. Their efforts were made in good faith to give Connor Bedard the pieces around him to be successful off the jump, and there's no shame in admitting that the plan didn't work. To continue with this roster and plan would be nothing short of burying their head in the sand and accepting another decade of losing.
That's not the case for Chicago and Seth Jones. Both sides appear to be cooperative as they navigate a potential trade. For Jones, it's a chance to resurrect his career. For the Blackhawks, it's a chance to correctly expedite their rebuilding process.
