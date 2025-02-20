President Donald Trump Calls Team USA Before 4 Nations Final
The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game is set as Team USA and Team Canada will go head-to-head in the most highly anticipated hockey game in several years. More than just heated rivals in the sport but political tensions between the two countries have added fuel to the fire making this matchup feel like more than just a hockey game.
Team USA general manager Bill Guerin openly invited President Donald Trump to attend the championship game in Boston, but he will be unable to attend.
According to President Trump in a post to Truth Social, he will not be in Boston due to a prior engagement in Washington D.C. Trump noted, however, that he will be calling Team USA to wish them luck and give them some words of encouragement.
Part of Trump’s post to Truth Social included his desire to make Canada the 51st state.
“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” Trump shared.
Trump went on to note that he will be watching the game and sent his own invite to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” Trump said. “Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight.”
Prime Minister Trudeau attended the first meeting between Team USA and Team Canada during their round-robin game in Montreal. Over 10 million people tuned in to watch that game across North America, and even more are expected for the championship game.
Tensions are high between the United States and Canada both on and off the ice. The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the two teams will be a must-watch game no matter who you are rooting for.
