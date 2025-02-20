Brady Tkachuk Ready for 4 Nations Final
Brady Tkachuk has been one of the best players at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He is always a threat to score with the puck on his stick and equally disruptive and physical without it. He was integral to the United States' victory over Canada during their round-robin meeting, but his status for the finals was up in the air heading into game day.
It appears Tkachuk is ready to go for the gold medal game. The United States held an option morning skate ahead of the championship matchup, and the Ottawa Senators captain was present and participating. He missed practice the previous day due to an illness, casting a shadow of doubt on his availability for Team USA. Insider Pierre LeBrun shared an image of Tkachuk at the practice session.
With his presence at the morning skate, one would assume Tkachuk will be in the lineup tonight. However, United States Head Coach Mike Sullivan kept his lineup close to the vest when speaking with the media. He stated that everyone outside of Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is available, but the lineup will be a game-time decision.
Having him active will greatly boost the United States' odds of defeating Canada for a second time. Brady helped set the tone alongside his brother, Matthew, in their first meeting. The two Tkachuks fought within three seconds of the opening face-off, establishing a physicality that the Canadian squad struggled to match. The Americans won 3-1 and cruised to a spot in the finals.
In the coming rematch, Canada hopes to have an answer to the United States' agitating gameplay. That answer must include a way to contain Brady Tkachuk and his chaotic style on the ice.
Tkachuk is having another strong season in Ottawa as well. The 25-year-old winger has 21 goals and 44 points in 56 games. Over seven NHL campaigns, he's appeared in 496 games and accumulated 183 goals, 210 assists, and 393 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!