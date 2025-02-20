3 Things to Watch: 4 Nations Final
The highly anticipated rematch between Canada and the United States is finally here. The two nations combined for one of the most entertaining and competitive international hockey games in recent memory, and they now meet less than a week later to decide the gold medal winner of the 4 Nations Face-Off. As Canada and the USA square off again, let's dive into the top storylines.
1. Canada Offense vs. Connor Hellebuyck
Can the Canadian offense overcome the unstoppable force of Connor Hellebucyk? The Winnipeg Jets goalie has been a brick wall for the United States, and he figures to continue that level of play in the gold medal game. He's 2-0-0 in two starts with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. He held Canada to one goal in their first meeting, and the Canadian offense must find a way to beat Hellebuyck to claim gold.
2. Binnington in Boston
The goaltender battle favors Hellebuyck and Team USA, but Canada's starting netminder confidently enters the finals. St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington is set to start his fourth game for Canada, and he's particularly comfortable playing in Boston, where the gold medal game will be played.
Bruins fans will recall with regret that Binnington went into Boston for a game 7 matchup in the Stanley Cup Finals as the Blues goalie in 2019 and walked out a Stanley Cup champion. He hasn't stolen any games for Canada at the 4 Nations, but could he steal the show again in front of a Boston crowd?
3. What impact will the Tkachuk brothers have?
Brady and Matthew Tkachuk were two of the most impactful forwards for the United States in their initial contest against Canada, but can they create chaos once again for the gold medal? Both Tkachuk brothers are battling various injuries in the final game, and that could limit their availability and productivity.
If they are healthy enough to play, however, they will give it their all. They each have two goals during the tournament. Matthew has an assist as well to rank second on the United States in scoring. They also bring an element of physicality that disrupts Canada's game plan.
