Hurricanes Thriving Without Mikko Rantanen
The Carolina Hurricanes were proclaimed the big losers of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. It was a fair assessment given they traded away superstar forward Mikko Rantanen. But in the days following the trade, something unusual has occurred.
The Hurricanes are winning.
Better yet, the Hurricanes are thriving. It’s hard to envision, but the Canes have improved since parting with the most talented player to enter their organization since Sebastian Aho.
In their last two games, the Hurricanes battled the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets and the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning. The result was two decisive victories, taking down the Jets by a final score of 4-2 and dominating the Lightning in a 4-1 win.
It’s almost as if the trading of Rantanen freed up the Hurricanes. The team was catering to their new star in his 13 games with Carolina, trying to build chemistry in the top-six and the top power play unit. It wasn’t clicking, and the team was straining to make it work.
Without him, the Canes are back to the squad that frustrates their opponents with every shift. The additions of young forward Logan Stankoven and bottom-six center Mark Jankowski are two ideal fits to their system. They both skate well and are committed to the back-check. Jankowski’s given the team a boost on their fourth line, while Stankoven is a play driver with tons of potential.
It’s also allowed for some of their role players to take on or reclaim elevated roles. Players like Jack Roslovic stick out. His ice time plummeted in the six weeks Rantanen was on the team, but it’s rocketed back up since his departure, and he’s scoring once again.
And at the base of it all is their goaltending. Pyotr Kocetkov is reaching his peak in net, winning each of his last four starts. Meanwhile, veteran Frederik Andersen is providing excellent support as his running mate. The play in front of them is helping as well, as the entire team’s aggressive forechecking system insulates the team’s goalies.
The Hurricanes seemingly decreased their Stanley Cup odds at the NHL Trade Deadline, but that might not be the case. With the team finding its groove and players fitting smoothly into their roles, the team is thriving without Rantanen and may have improved their playoff chances.
