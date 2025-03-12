NHL Power Rankings: Panthers On The Hunt
The Florida Panthers are on top of the NHL right now. The league's playoff picture is crystallizing post-Trade Deadline, and it seems the defending champs are finding their stride at the perfect time. With the Panthers leapfrogging several teams, let's dive into the league's latest power rankings.
10. Ottawa Senators
The Senators improved immensely at the deadline, bringing in Fabian Zetterlund and Dylan Cozens in significant upgrades to their forward group. Linus Ullmark is healthy and just had a 48-save performance in a recent victory. They have the makings of a team that could surprise many in the postseason.
9. Tampa Bay Lightning
The offensive juggernaut in Tampa Bay continues, as Jake Guentzel has effortlessly filled the scoring void left by Steven Stamkos. Winners of eight of their last 10, they sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, but no one is doubting the noise they could make in the playoffs.
8. Carolina Hurricanes
The big losers of the deadline, the Hurricanes may not have taken such a large hit despite trading away Mikko Rantanen. Forward Logan Stankoven impressed in his team debut, and that Hurricanes system seems to bring the best out of the group anyways. Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen are playing excellent in net, and they have the best two-way defenseman in the league in Jaccob Slavin. Don't sleep on the Canes as the playoffs draw nearer.
7. Toronto Maple Leafs
The Atlantic Division is a showdown between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers, and it's an exciting one to witness. The Leafs loaded up for the postseason, have a healthy goaltending tandem, and their top players are at the apex of their games.
6. Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights didn't swoop in at the last moment of the deadline to make a move this year, but the team is Stanley Cup worthy as is. Jack Eichel is closing in on a new franchise record for points in a season as the Knights play their way to another Pacific Division title.
5. Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche completely overhauled their team at the deadline and they are right at the top of the Stanley Cup contenders list. Nathan MacKinnon became the first player this season to hit the 100-point mark, and he's the likeliest candidate to win the Art Ross Trophy. The outlook for the Avs is exponentially brighter post deadline.
4. Dallas Stars
The Stars were the big winners of the NHL Trade Deadline, adding Mikko Rantanen in a crazy blockbuster deal. He looks like a perfect fit with his new club, and the Stars are rocketing up the Central Division and Western Conference standings. With a balanced and deep team, Dallas continues building an impressive case for top Stanley Cup contender.
3. Winnipeg Jets
The Jets keep sliding further under the radar as the rest of their division rivals grab the limelight. No matter for Winnipeg, who continue accumulating points and stacking wins. They lead the Western Conference in points and have the best goal differential in the league. With the postseason just a few weeks away, the Jets are the top threat in the West.
2. Washington Capitals
Leading the league in points, the Washington Capitals are still a dangerous threat in the Stanley Cup race. Their goal differential continues to stay at the top of the league, currently at a +65. They have a comfortable cushion at the top of the Metropolitan Division as well. While Alex Ovechkin closes in on history, his team is closing in on the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
1. Florida Panthers
The Panthers are on top of the NHL right now, and they are geared up for their Stanley Cup defense. The team is still waiting for newcomer Brad Marchand and superstar Matthew Tkachuk to return from injuries, but the team's winning regardless. They are winners of nine of their last 10 and adding to their cushion over the Maple Leafs. The Cats are officially on the hunt.
