Hurricanes and Maples Leafs Nearly Pulled Off Blockbuster Trade
The Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs nearly made the blockbuster of all blockbusters at this year's Trade Deadline. According to a post-deadline report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the pair of Eastern Conference powers discussed a deal that would have swapped superstar forwards.
Friedman recently wrote for Sportsnet that the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs were heavily involved in talks for forward Mikko Rantanen. While he ultimately ended up with the Dallas Stars, the Canes reportedly targeted Leafs' superstar Mitch Marner in trade discussions. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes and the entire NHL community, this idea was a non-starter for Marner.
"The Hurricanes initially asked for Mitch Marnerin return for Rantanen," he wrote. "Because it was for Rantanen, the Maple Leafs had to consider it. They told the winger their desire is to sign him, but they had to ask in this case. As is his right, Marner declined to move, re-iterating his desire to stay."
Friedman also included that neither team, nor Marner's agent, would confirm the report.
During the final days and hours of the NHL Trade Deadline, myriad unfinished trades are discussed. Some are minor conversations, akin to brainstorming, while others are full negotiations that can't get over the goal line for one reason or another. It's impossible to know how deep into negotiations this particular deal went before Marner was asked by Toronto management, but the speculation alone is tantalizing.
Imagine that the Maple Leafs wound up with Rantanen and the Hurricanes with Marner. The Leafs would be the stand-out favorites to win the Eastern Conference with their overwhelming star power.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes would be much better off than they currently are post-deadline. A player of Marner's ilk is exactly the type of elite talent Carolina has struggled to keep in the organization, as evidenced by Rantanen's refusal to sign an extension there after six weeks of getting comfortable. Unfortunately, this must be filed under "things that could have been," from this NHL campaign.
