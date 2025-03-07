Full Details Revealed in Bruins, Maple Leafs Trade
As the NHL trade deadline drew to a close, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins squeezed in one more move at the buzzer involving defenseman Brandon Carlo. The main portion of the trade moved Carlo from the Bruins to the Maple Leafs, but a full return was unknown for a few moments.
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the full deal includes the Maple Leafs acquiring Carlo, the Bruins receiving a first-round pick and prospect Fraser Minten, and the Pittsburgh Penguins getting involved to acquire Conor Timmins and Connor Dewar. Seravalli said salary retentions are likely involved.
A video posted to Twitter by The Hockey News’ David Alter shows Timmins being pulled from the ice mid-practice.
TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that the Penguins are giving up a late-round pick to take on Timmins and Dewar. The Maple Leafs needed to clear salary cap space to make the move work and those two combine for $2.28 million against the salary cap.
Timmins is in the final year of a deal that earns him $1.1 million and Dewar at $1.18 million. Both are upcoming free agents but restricted, giving the Penguins priority when it comes to offering them new deals in the offseason.
At 26-years-old. Timmins has played in 142 career games at the NHL level, while Dewar has appeared in 221.
