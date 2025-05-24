Hurricanes Turn to Backup Goalie in Game 3
The Carolina Hurricanes are heading to Florida behind two games to none in the Eastern Conference Final and are in need of a change. Preparing for Game 3, the Hurricanes are turning to Pyotr Kochetkov as their starting goalie.
Frederik Andersen was the starting goalie for most of the postseason up to this point for the Hurricanes, but the wheels have completely fallen off in the Eastern Conference Final. Through Games 1 and 2, Andersen allowed nine goals on 36 shots faced.
With Andersen carrying a .750 in the series, the Hurricanes are looking in a different direction to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.
Kochetkov has played three games this postseason with a 1-1 record, coming in relief twice. He’s allowed six goals on 55 shots faced for a .891 save percentage and 2.57 goals against average.
Kochetkov won is solo start while Andersen was out with an injury, securing an overtime win over the New Jersey Devils to win their first round series.
Andersen delt with injuries all year, but has been solid when healthy. In 22 regular season games, Andersen put up a 13-8-1 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average.
Kochetkov appeared in 47 games, posting a 27-16-3 record with a .897 save percentage and 2.60 goals against average.
The Hurricanes are riding a 14-game losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final, a drought dating back to 2006. They’ll need more than a boost from their goalie to turn the series around, but maybe this is a needed jolt for the rest of the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!