Stars Trade Key Forward to Kraken for Cap Relief
The Seattle Kraken are the first team to give a helping hand to the salary cap-strapped Dallas Stars. Without much salary cap space to work with and multiple players to try and re-sign, the Stars have sent forward Mason Marchment to the Kraken.
In exchange for Marchment, the Stars will receive a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick. The 2025 fourth-rounder was originally the Stars’ pick, so they got their selection back from a previous deal that helped them acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist.
“I think Mason has a unique combination of size, skill and strength,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. “He works well down in the corners and around the net and that’s an element we want to continue to add to our group here.”
Marchment spent three seasons with the Stars and blossomed into a solid middle-six forward with multiple useful tools. In 62 games this past season, Marchment scored 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 total points.
After going undrafted, Marchment started his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season.
In 302 career games, Marchment has scored 76 goals and 113 assists for 189 points.
As a sizable middle-six forward, Marchment has piled up 465 hits over his six-year career between the Stars, Maple Leafs, and Florida Panthers. Marchment brought his wrecking ball skillset to the playoffs, as well, picking up another 70 hits in 18 postseason games this year.
The Stars are stuck in a sticky salary cap situation and multiple trades will need to be made to help re-sign the multiple upcoming free agents. Marchment was just the first shoe to drop for what is sure to be a hectic offseason in Dallas.
