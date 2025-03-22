Blackhawks Veteran To Retire After Season
Pat Maroon is in his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks but it will be the final season of his career. A veteran of 14 seasons and a three-time Stanley Cup champion, Maroon stated ahead of a meeting between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues that the 2024-25 season would be his last.
A six-round draft pick (161st overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2006, Maroon has appeared in 839 games to this point, and became knowns as one the NHL’s best gritty forwards.
“840, I would have never thought,” Maroon said during a pregame interview. “I laid it all out there every night. I just did everything the right way.”
Over his 14 NHL seasons, Maroon spent time with the Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, and Anaheim Ducks. Despite being a Flyers’ draft pick, he never played a game in Philadelphia.
Over his 839 games up to this point, Maroon has 125 goals and 195 assists for 320 total points. What made Maroon special for so many teams, however, was his willingness to get in the dirty areas and utilize his large frame.
Maroon has picked up 1,071 penalty minutes in his career and 1,583 total hits.
Maroon won the Stanley Cup in three straight seasons starting with the Blues in 2019. He joined the Lightning that offseason ahead of their back-to-back Cup runs in 20202 and 2021.
“I accomplished everything in my career that would never have thought,” Maroon said. “Everyone doubted me.”
In 163 career playoff games, Maroon came up with 23 goals and 30 assists for 53 points, 215 penalty minutes and 377 hits.
At the age of 36 and with some hard miles on his body, Maroon noted that it was time for he and his family to open a new chapter. A native of St. Louis, Maroon’s family is in town for the game.
“I just know it’s time for me and it’s time for my family to go start a new chapter in our lives,” Maroon said. “To get to have a special moment tonight, be in St. Louis, to have my family come in town. I won a Stanley Cup here.”
Maroon isn’t the prototypical superstar player in the NHL, but he put together a perfect career. Played the game his way, was well liked by everyone, and got to win the Stanley Cup in his home town.
While the Blackhawks still have games remaining in the 2024-25 season, Maroon vows to treat each one like it’s his last.
“I’m going to finish this year as if every game is going to be my last game,” Maroon said. “This is all I know… It’s tough.”
