Blackhawks Forward Fined for Elbowing
A Chicago Blackhawks forward has been fined by the NHL for an elbowing incident. The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued an update stating that Blackhawks forward Pat Maroon was fined $3,385.42 for elbowing Dallas Stars' player Mavrik Bourque. The fine amount is the maximum allowable under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The 36-year-old forward is receiving his first fine as a member of the Blackhawks. The incident happened with less than five minutes remaining in the third period of the Blackhawks and Stars matchup. Maroon was assessed a minor penalty for roughing Bourque and another minor penalty for holding on the play.
This is Maroon's first season in Chicago. The former Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues was brought in to add some veteran and winning experience to their young core. He's playing in a fourth line role, averaging just under 12 minutes of ice-time per game. In 34 contests, he has one goal and eight assists for nine points and 32 penalty minutes.
Maroon first entered the league after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He never suited up for the Flyers however, and his debut in the league came with the Anaheim Ducks. He'd spend his first five seasons in Anaheim. Including stops with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils as well, he's recorded 10+ goals five different times. He's also eclipsed 20 points seven times over 13 seasons.
His best season in the NHL came as a member of the Edmonton Oilers. During the 2016-2017 campaign, he scored 27 goals and added 15 assists for 42 points over 81 games played. Over the course of his career, he's amassed 814 NHL games with 122 goals, 191 assists, and 313 points.
