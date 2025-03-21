Blues Leap Into Western Conference Wild Card Spot
The St. Louis Blues knew how big of a game they were set for entering their contest against the Vancouver Canucks. Two of the teams jockeying for a Wild Card position in the Western Conference, both organizations went into the game needing a win and two points. In addition to winning the season series, this game had a playoff-like atmosphere from the start.
The Blues rose to the occasion against the Canucks, defeating them in overtime by a score of 4-3. The loss earned Vancouver a point but it catapulted St. Louis over them in the Wild Card race. Now, the Blues occupy the final spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg was the hero for this contest. Just over three minutes into the overtime period, captain Braydewn Schenn made a nice pass to get Broberg the puck. After taking the feed, he roofed a backhanded shot behind Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen. The game-winning goal was also his seventh tally of the season. The 23-year-old blue liner has seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points in 57 games.
Blues forward Dylan Holloway continued his breakout season as well. The 23-year-old winger has established career best numbers across offensive categories. In 70 games, he's produced 23 goals, 33 assists, and 56 points. Playing in a significantly elevated role since joining St. Louis, he's paid back that opportunity with undeniable top-six production.
The one negative of this victory is that it came in overtime. While the Blues gained a lead over the Canucks, they still have the same number of regulation wins. With the point totals being so close, tie-breakers like regulation wins become even more important.
