Canucks Forward Breaks NHL Hits Record
Kiefer Sherwood is in his first season with the Vancouver Canucks but is making NHL history. After laying his first hit against the New York Rangers, the Canucks forward broke the single-season hits record in the NHL with 384.
Just days away from turning 30-years-old, Sherwood has made a name for himself as one of the league’s premiere body checkers. He recorded 234 hits last season as a member of the Nashville Predators and 103 the season prior in just 32 games played.
Through 66 games this year, Sherwood has surpassed the single-season record, still with plenty of time to increase his lead. He has also picked up 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 total points. Solid depth production for the Canucks as they hunt down a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With just 252 NHL games under his belt over parts of seven seasons, Sherwood has recorded 875 hits and counting. He’s also notched 87 points (39G-48A) in that time.
The NHL began tracking and recording hits as an official statistic in 2007, but in back-to-back years, the single-season hits record has been broken.
Jeremy Lauzon, ironically a teammate of Sherwood’s in Nashville, set the record last year at 383 in 79 games played.
Sherwood has since added to the record with seven hits in the first period against the Rangers. It’s safe to say Sherwood will also easily surpass 400 hits in a single season.
Hockey is a game known for big hits and body checks and has a history of hard-hitting enforcers. It’s impossible to tell what kind of hit numbers players throughout the game’s history put up since it wasn’t a recorded stat until 2007.
Sherwood may not be the actual record holder, but in terms of recorded statistics, he’s the NHL’s hit king. With 12 games remaining in the Canucks’ season, Sherwood is setting himself up with a record that will be hard to top.
