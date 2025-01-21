Blackhawks Forward Named Top Trade Target
The Chicago Blackhawks are a team the entire NHL is keeping an eye on approaching the 2025 Trade Deadline. One of the true sellers this year, there's multiple pieces other contending organizations will try to pluck from their organization. Veterans like Taylor Hall and Alec Martinez are the two likeliest candidates to be on new teams post deadline.
Now there's a new player emerging on the trade block for the Blackhawks. According to a recent article from Harman Dayal and Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Chicago is surveying the market for forward Philipp Kurashev.
This has been a complete step back for Kurashev in his fifth season with the Hawks. Coming off an 18-goal, 54-point campaign, he's been an ineffective forward for Chicago this year. As Dayal and Johnston point out, the Blackhawks have been heavily outmatched when he's on the ice.
"The Blackhawks have been heavily underwater in shots, goals and expected goals during Kurashev’s five-on-five minutes this season," they wrote. The 25-year-old winger is a pending restricted free agent who is unlikely to receive a qualifying offer from Chicago in June. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them try and cut bait before then."
Over 32 games, he's off to his worst statistical pace since making the NHL with Chicago. He has just four goals and three assists for seven points, while also being a healthy scratch 12 times this season.
To Dayal and Johnston's point, Kurashev's 5-on-5 play is near the bottom of the league. The Blackhawks control just over 19% of the scoring when he's on the ice in even strength situations, the lowest number in his career. In his previous four campaigns, that number has hovered between 37 and 45%.
It's clear that organization has lost confidence in Kurashev. Combine that with his expiring contract and all signs point to the Blackhawks dealing their young forward before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
