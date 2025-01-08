Blackhawks Set for Fire Sale
The Chicago Blackhawks weren’t expected to be a top team in 2024-25, but they were supposed to at least take steps forward. As they enter the back half of their season, however, the Blackhawks are still dead last in the NHL with a 13-25-2 record.
Without much wind in their sails, the Blackhawks are sure to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Not only are they likely selling off key pieces, Scott Powers of the Athletic believes several players might be on the move before the trade deadline.
Powers lists names like Taylor Hall, Ryan Donato, Alec Martinez, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith, and Seth Jones as possible trade pieces. While each name has their own degree of intrigue and the Blackhawks will need permission to move a few of these players, they all have something in common.
They’re all veteran players who could help a contending team compete for the Stanley Cup. Aside from Jones, they’re also all on the final year of their contracts, making them attractive rental pieces.
Hall will likely catch the most attention out of the Blackhawks lineup and is the most likely to be delt before the deadline. According to Powers, the Blackhawks are likely getting a second or third round pick in return for Hall, but retention of his salary might boost his trade value.
At 33 years old and in the final year of his contract, Hall currently makes $6 million against the salary cap. The Blackhawks can retain up to 50% of that dollar amount, making a $3 million Hall seem much more desirable.
Hall has just eight goals and 21 points through 39 games, but teams will look back to his time with the Boston Bruins and hope he’s able of capturing that spark. In 81 games during the 2021-22 season, Hall scored 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 total points.
As a member of the Bruins during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hall put up eight points in seven games.
The main purpose of the Blackhawks possible fire sale is to open roster spots for upcoming prospects. The plan is to implement young faces into the NHL lineup before the end of the 2024-25 season.
The trade deadline is under two months away and the Blackhawks have quite a few players who can help Cup contending teams. Hall will fetch them the biggest return, but the Blackhawks are going to be a busy team leading into the March 7 deadline.
