Blackhawks Star Records 100th Career Point
In just his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks, their star center and best player is hit a major personal milestone. 19-year-old center Connor Bedard recorded his 100th career NHL point in the team's most recent contest against the Calgary Flames.
The Blackhawks were unable to defeat the Flames in the milestone achieving game, but Bedard manage to once again stand out and give a spectacular effort to lead the Chicago lineup. In his 112th NHL game, he managed to join Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the record books. Bedard's 112 games is the second fewest games needed to record 100 points by a teenager since Crosby managed to do so in 80 games as a rookie in 2005-2006.
The 100th point for the Blackhawks' top player came on a power play goal scored in the second period against the Flames. With the Hawks on the man advantage, Bedard collected a pass from defenseman Seth Jones on the right-hand side. He took several strides towards the right face-off dot before rocketing a wrist shot past Calgary goaltender, Dustin Wolf. It was his fifth power play goal and 18th power play point of the 2024-2025 campaign.
The Blackhawks haven't taken the next step as a team since selecting Bedard with the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, but the superstar is continuing to reach new heights in his young career. With his latest tally, Bedard brought his season totals to 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points in 44 games. Coming off a 61-point rookie campaign, the sophomore forward is on pace to far exceed those numbers in year two.
The Hawks are hoping that Bedard's continued growth will eventually lead the team back to postseason contention. The team hasn't made the playoffs since the 2019-2020 season, but that was due to the 24 team expanded playoff bubble the league adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their last playoff appearance in a 16-team field was back in 2016-2017, and it's been 10 seasons since they won their last Stanley Cup.
