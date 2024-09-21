Blackhawks Rookie's Injury Timeline Revealed
The Chicago Blackhawks believe they drafted a franchise pillar when they selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov out of Michigan State University. After registering 35 points in 38 games in the NCAA, he separated himself as the best available defender in this past draft. The second overall selection of the 2024 NHL Draft from Belarus projects to be a minutes-eating, puck-moving, every situation player for the Hawks.
The Blackhawks signed Levshunov to his entry-level contract with the expectation that their rookie blue liner would compete for an NHL roster spot out of the gate. With the team's defensive depth still lacking, he not only has a shot, but a strong likelihood to play in the NHL as an 18 year-old.
The one thing holding Levshunov back currently is an injury that happened over the summer. It was reported that he sustained a lower-body injury while training in the offseason, but the details were scarce. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman heard that he would be in a walking boot for a few weeks while they determined the next steps.
And it seems the Blackhawks now have a better understanding of Levshunov's injury and the timeframe for his return. The team's general manager Kyle Davidson provided an encouraging update on the rookie defenseman. While Levshunov could miss up to an additional month, he should be able to resume skating very soon.
"If everything goes well with his next (doctor) visit, in the next seven days, he can start skating at least. So I think he'll be looking forward to that," he said. "He's around the facility. We kind of have to kick him out most days but yeah, he's super eager to go. He's pretty disappointed but he's able to do a lot of other training, so it's not like he's sitting around, sedentary, doing nothing."
With Davidson's update, it brings some optimism to a tough situation. No rookie wants to begin their professional career injured, but Levshunov is, by all accounts, taking it in stride and moving forward. After a few more weeks, the Blackhawks should see their top pick and prospect debut and begin making an impact in Chicago.
