Blackhawks Top Pick Suffers Foot Injury
The Chicago Blackhawks have a plan in place to return to championship contention. A huge piece of that was the drafting of defenseman Artyom Levshunov at the 2024 NHL Draft. They see the Michigan State defender as the anchor on the blue line to pair with emerging superstar Connor Bedard up front. The pair, along with a slew of other high draft picks, are part of the new core of Chicago players pushing this team into the next chapter.
Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, their plans may be changing with Levshunov this season. The second-overall pick was expected to compete for a roster spot in Chicago as a rookie, but a reported injury might change everything.
On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, host and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported some negative updates regarding an injury Levshunov sustained this summer. Friedman shared that he will miss roughly six to eight weeks and is currently in a walking boot recovering from a foot injury.
"Levshunov is in a walking boot," he said. "I don't know exactly when this puck hit him that hurt him. Because someone said to me it's possible he had been bothered by something for a little bit of time. But it sounds like he's going to be in a walking boot for two weeks. And this is a week-to-week thing."
With the defenseman out of action for the team's rookie tournament and likely to miss the beginning of the regular season, it begs the question: will the Blackhawks shift their plans for Levshunov? He already signed his entry-level deal with Chicago, so will they look to send him to the AHL to begin this season when he is healthy? There are lots of options for the Blackhawks to pursue with his rehab and getting him back in the lineup.
Levshunov is an incredibly promising defenseman, and the Blackhawks know they must be careful with their star prospect. Last season in the NCAA, he recorded nine goals and 35 points over 38 games with Michigan State University. He has size, speed, offensive skill, and shutdown defenseman potential. He's an all-around gamer who should impact the franchise for a long time. The only pressing question now, is when will he actually be on the ice for the Blackhawks?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!