Blackhawks Star Defender Out 4 Weeks
The Chicago Blackhawks will be without their top defender for the next month. After veteran blue liner Seth Jones sustained a right foot injury during a recent contest against the Seattle Kraken, the team placed him on injured reserve.
Now, the Blackhawks have a clearer timeframe for their star defenseman's return. NHL.com is reporting that Jones is expected to miss four weeks of action, which should put him back right around the holiday and New Years break.
Jones was having a great season for the Blackhawks before his injury. He was leading the entire NHL in average ice-time, playing 25:43 minutes of ice-time a night. The young Chicago team was depending heavily on the 30-year-old blue liner through the early part of the season, and he was having a bounce back campaign because of it. Over the first 17 games, Jones had two goals and eight assists for 10 points.
Without Jones in the lineup, an already shallow group of defenders will be pressed even further. Expect 23-year-old defenseman Alex Vlasic to take on even more responsibility over the coming month. Vlasic was already playing the most amount of ice-time he ever has in young career, skating over 23 minutes per game, but he may see an increase again for the next four weeks.
The Blackhawks also have a trio of depth defenders that should take on larger roles without Jones. Alec Martinez was the team's big free agent signing, and the former Stanley Cup champion has experience playing in every situation with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights.
Similarly, T.J. Brodie and Connor Murphy are two well-respected defensemen in the NHL. While neither is a top pairing player, they each can help relieve some of the burden felt from Jones' absence. It will have to be a committee approach as the team weathers the storm, but the Blackhawks will try to stay afloat while their top defender recovers.
