Blackhawks Veteran Ready for Possible Trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the few teams concretely out of the playoff race as the NHL Trade Deadline nears, meaning every contending team will be calling and trying to pluck their best players and assets. At the top of that list is veteran winger Taylor Hall.
For the Blackhawks veteran, being traded is nothing new. The former first overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers has been traded four times already in his 15-year career. With a few weeks remaining until the 2025 edition of the NHL Trade Deadline, Hall is ready for anything in regards to his trade status. He told the NHL.com writer Tracey Myers about his thought process over the coming weeks.
"I came into this year wanting to continue being a Blackhawk for years to come," he said. "I don't know if that's going to be the case anymore, but I'll leave that door open, for sure and understand it's a business and that the team's going to do what's best for them. We'll see what happens."
Hall's skillset, contract situation, and history of playoff performance make him a coveted trade target across the NHL. He's won a Hart Trophy as a league MVP and has collected 719 points in 875 games.
This year, the 33-year-old is taking a step back production-wise, but he still has plenty to offer a Stanley Cup contender. He has eight goals and 22 points in 43 games, and Hall knows that he and his family may have to make the best out of another change of scenery.
"There's always a bright spot and there's always a positive you can take going on forward," he said. "Everyone in a contract year knows there's a lot of different ways things can go. I'm ready for anything. I have a great wife who is always ready for a good adventure, and if that's here or if that's somewhere else, we'll figure it out."
