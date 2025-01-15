Penguins' Evgeni Malkin's Home Burglarized
A string of burglaries at the homes of professional athletes has hit the NHL with Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin becoming the latest reported victim. First reported by Jennifer Borrasso of KDKA, the Penguins veteran had his home broken into over the weekend with his three Stanley Cup rings being stolen.
The Penguins confirmed that Malkin’s home was burglarized over the weekend, and further details would not be made public. The team also states that Malkin requests respect and privacy during this time.
Borrasso shared extra details about the situation stating that Malkin’s back door was kicked in while the team had a late-afternoon home game against the Ottawa Senators. Police received a call a few hours later.
The alarm system and security cameras at Malkin’s home happened to be down at the time of the burglary.
Malkin did not play in that game due to an upper-body injury he only recently returned from. He had just finished playing in his first game back when Borrasso broke the story on Twitter.
The FBI has recently sent a note to each professional sports league warning them and their players about what they believe are connected burglaries. These organized and sophisticated crimes have been targeting athletes from across each of the major North American sports leagues.
Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and their places broken into as well as Dallas Mavericks’ star player Luka Doncic.
Malkin isn’t the first NHL star to have their home burglarized in this recent string of break-ins. Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin had his home broken into in late-November.
