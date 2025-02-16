Avalanche Defenseman is Most Important Piece of Team Canada
Looking at Canada's roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off is overwhelming. There's a laundry list of All-Stars, reigning and former MVP's, scoring leaders and Conn Smythe winners. Between Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche phenom Nathan MacKinnon or ageless wonder Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, what more could they need?
As their 3-1 loss to the United States showed Canada, it didn't matter how many star forwards they had in the lineup if Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar didn't play. Without their top blue liner, Canada was outplayed and overmatched by the USA and dropped their heated matchup.
Makar is not the best hockey player on Canada's roster, but it's clear that he is the most important. Look at what Canada struggled with the most against USA. One area was the power play. It was a murderer's row of a unit with Makar occupying the blue line. Without him, Winnipeg Jets puck-mover Josh Morrissey took over those duties. With respect to Morrissey, he's a shell of a power play quarterback that Makar is. Canada couldn't generate chances or capitalize on the few opportunities afforded to them and finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Another area they struggled was with the United States' speed on the rush. When Makar is playing 30 minutes a night, any coach can rest knowing that one of the most prolific skaters in the NHL is on the ice every other shift. He's an odd-man rush neutralizer due to his speed and hockey IQ.
So, when you take that element away from a lineup, it's nearly impossible to fill the void with a group approach. What Makar brings, you cannot replace with a blue line all shouldering a bit of the extra responsibility. The only way to replace it is to not lose it.
This is not a critique of Canada's defensive lineup behind Makar. The group is talented and has a variety of complementary skill sets that work on paper. This is merely recognition of the immense value Makar provides every game he plays.
With Makar battling an illness, his availability for Canada's final round-robin game is a question mark. For Canada's sake, Makar better play. They need their most important player in the lineup. Otherwise, they will leave the 4 Nations Face-Off empty-handed.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!